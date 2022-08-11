Navi Mumbai: 21-year-old rickshaw driver held for fighting with fellow driver over petty issue

Photo: Representative Image

Rabale police arrested a 21-year-old rickshaw driver for allegedly attacking another rickshaw driver over a small argument early last week. The accused had attacked with a blade on the neck of the victim driver, said police.

The arrested autorickshaw driver was identified as Krishna Lakhan Singh, 21, a resident of Sainath Wadi in Airoli on charges of assault. The victim has been identified as Izhar Lalan Khan, 35, a resident of Chinchpada in Airoli Naka. The incident took place around 4 pm on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place at the rickshaw stand outside the ticket window of Airoli railway station. They were having arguments on personal issues that had escalated to a fight. In a fit of rage, Singh allegedly attacked Khan with a blade and injured his neck. Khan received injuries and he was taken to Indravati Devi Hospital in Airoli by other rickshaw drivers.

Later, the other rickshaw driver handed over Singh to Rabale police. The police registered a case against Singh for assault and arrested him.