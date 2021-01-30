Navi Mumbai: 21-year-old held in several chain snatching cases

Unit one of Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police arrested a 21-year-old man from Vashi bus depot who used to snatch chain and other jewellery in crowded buses in Panvel and other parts of Maharashtra. The police also recovered 134 grams of gold jewellery.

The arrested person identified as Sanjay Mane, a native of Ahmednagar and he was involved in at least nine cases of robbery and chain snatching. and

Police said that Mane was also booked under the Arms Act in the Ahmednagar district.