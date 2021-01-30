Navi Mumbai: 21-year-old held in several chain snatching cases

Unit one of Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police arrested a 21-year-old man from Vashi bus depot who used to snatch chain and other jewellery in crowded buses in Panvel and other parts of Maharashtra. The police also recovered 134 grams of gold jewellery.
The arrested person identified as Sanjay Mane, a native of Ahmednagar and he was involved in at least nine cases of robbery and chain snatching. and
Police said that Mane was also booked under the Arms Act in the Ahmednagar district.
According to police, after easing in the lockdown, there was a spurt in chain snatching cases in Panvel. “A team was formed and investigated each case by visiting the crime site and with technical help, we zeroed on Mane.
Meanwhile, the police received information that Mane was coming at Vashi bus depot and based on the information, the police laid a trap and arrested him soon after he reached.
“We recovered 134 grams of gold jewellery from him that he had stolen while boarding and deboarding in buses by taking benefits of the crowd,” said Bipin Kumar Singh, commissioner of police of Navi Mumbai.
Police said that Mane is wanted in several crimes in Kolhapur and he was handed over to Kolhapur police.
