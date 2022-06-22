Navi Mumbai: 21-year-old habitual offender held for multiple vehicle thefts | PTI

Nhava Sheva police arrested a 21-year-old habitual offender for allegedly stealing vehicles and dumping them after use. Police claimed to have solved at least eight cases of vehicle theft and recovered vehicles worth Rs 3.6 lakh from him. The accused was also arrested when he was a minor for his involvement in theft cases.

According to police, for the last month, there has been a sudden rise in vehicle theft cases in Nhava Sheva.

Madhukar Bhate, a senior police inspector from Nhava Sheva police station says that a team was formed to check CCTV footage and with technical help, they arrested the accused from Jambhalpada in Uran in June 15. The accused was identified as Kaushal Patil, a resident of Uran.

Bhate said that Patil has been involved in theft and other crimes for a long time and even he was booked when he was a minor. “He was stealing vehicles and using them. When the vehicle ran out of fuel, he either gave it to his friend or dumped it,” said Bhate, adding that a few vehicles have been recovered from his home and a couple of vehicles are with his friend which have not yet been recovered.

Police said that with his arrest, four theft cases under the Nhava Sheva police station, two in Panvel City police station, and one each in NRI Coastal and Uran police station were solved. The accused is in police custody till June 22. “We are investigating if he has sold any vehicles or is still lying with his friends,” said Bhate. Following his arrest, one pick-up van, one car, and three motorbikes worth Rs 3.6 lakh were recovered.