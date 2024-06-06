Navi Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Man, Arrested In POCSO Act, Attempts Suicide In Police Custody |

Navi Mumbai: Rabale police has booked a 20 year old man for attempting to die by suicide while in the custody of police. The accused identified as Aryan Riaz Pavaskar, a resident of Ghansoli was arrested on June 2 for raping a 16 year old girl he knew. He was arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO)by Rabale police and was in police custody in June 4.

On June 4, after the police custody was over, as per the protocol, he was being taken for medical examination by the police to Vashi General hospital. After the medical check up, he was taken to Vashi police station. At the police station, he suddenly fell ill and started feeling dizzy. “When we asked him, he told that he consumed something but did not reveal what and how he procured it,” a police officer from Rabale police station said.

He was taken to Vashi general hospital and then to JJ hospital wherein his stomach was cleaned and then discharged. After the due procedure, he was shifted to Taloja jail. “The accused had previous cases of theft and a drug case. Then he got arrested in kidnapping and rape of a minor and was booked under POCSO. To avoid further detention in jail, he took this step,” the officer added. He was booked under the section 309 of the IPC.