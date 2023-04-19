Navi Mumbai: 20-year-old held for stealing silver idols from temple in Vashi | Pixabay

The APMC police arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly stealing decorative items of god, made of silver from a temple in Kopri village in Vashi. The accused was arrested last week and the police recovered most of the stolen items.

The arrested accused was identified as Nikhil alias Kartik Krishna Sonawane, a resident of Kopri village in sector 26 in Vashi. According to the police, the accused was unemployed and roamed uselessly. The theft was committed from the night of April 10 to the morning of April 11 at Khandoba temple.

Accused nabbed with help of CCTV footage

The complainant Vishwanath Patil, 67, is the owner of the temple and on April 11 morning, he saw a number of items were missing from the temple and the lock of the main steel door was also broken.

Based on the CCTV footage and technical help, the police caught the accused at his house in Kopri village. Police recovered items including seven silveridols and other brass items. “We have recovered stolen items worth Rs 45,750,” said an official from APMC police station. He added that they are checking whether he was involved in other crimes in the past.

