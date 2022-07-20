Navi Mumbai: 20-year-old girl dies of medicine overdose in Kopar Khairane

A 20-year-old girl from Kopar Khairane allegedly committed suicide by taking an overdose of medicinal pills on Tuesday night. Police said that the initial investigation revealed that she was suffering from mental illness. However, a thorough investigation is being carried out.
The deceased girl was identified as Alankrita Pandey. She was living with her family at a row house in sector 2 in Koparkhairane. Pandey was found in an unconscious state around 8 pm Tuesday in her bedroom. Her parents took her to a private hospital in Vashi where she was declared dead.
According to police, the girl was a student and was suffering from mental illness for the past two years. She was also under medical supervision.
The exact reason for her step is not known.
However, it is believed that her mother was diagnosed with cancer recently and this might have aggravated her condition and she consumed an overdose of pills.
The Kopar Khairane police have registered a case of sudden death and started further investigation.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)