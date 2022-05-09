Navi Mumbai: 20 new COVID-19 cases reported under NMMC after two months

After almost two months, for the first time, 20 new cases of Covid were reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). On May 8, the civic body reported 20 new cases and at the same time, 11 patients got discharged. At present, the numbers of active cases stand at 54.

For the last fortnight, the civic body is witnessing a rise in active cases gradually. There was a period when the number of active cases under NMMC had come down to single-digit and even daily new cases were hardly one or two.

Meanwhile, there is no death reported in NMMC for the past 72 days. The last death due to Covid was reported on February 26. So far, a total of 2049 deaths due to Covid were reported in the city.

The civic body is conducting around 1000 tests per day. On May 7, a total of 444 RT PCR and 557 Antigen tests were conducted and only two persons were found to be positive for Covid. The positivity rate is very low.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 10:09 AM IST