Navi Mumbai: 2 Nigerians Arrested With Contraband Worth ₹5.62 Crore In Taloja; Flat Owners Booked For Violating Rental Norms

Two Nigerians arrested with ₹5.62 crore worth of contraband in Taloja; flat owners booked for rental violations

Navi Mumbai: Taloja police has arrested two Nigerians with contraband worth Rs 5.62 crore in a flat after which they also booked the flat owners for not renting the flat with an agreement and not informing the police about the foreign tenants.

Acting on an information, a team of Taloja police and anti narcotics cell officials, conducted a raid at room number 121 in Shirke building, Dharna Camp in Taloja.

During the raid, the police seized contraband worth Rs 5.62 crore including 2.42 kg Mephedrone (MD) and 174 gram cocaine from accused identified as Onyeka Hillary Ilodinso (25) who was present in the flat. Along with him was present his roommate Chidiebere Christopher Muoghalu (40).

The police arrested both men and registered a case against them as well as the owners of the flat who have been identified as Thakur and Ramesh PAvshe along with wanted accused Cisse Sadio and Naava Zainah.

The wanted accused have been found to be involved in the drug business with the accused, police said. According to police, the accused had come to India around four years back in business Visa claiming to be doing cloth business. Even after the passport and Visa got expired, they continues the stay in the country illegally.

“The accused claimed to have cloth business in Chembur and NAlasopara and we need to verify that in further investigations. We are yet to get full details of the owners of the flat as well and they too would be arrested for not informing the police about foreign tenants. The owners had not filled form C as well which is required to fill as per the norms when a flat is rented out to a foreign national. There was no agreement signed as well between the owner and the tenant,” a police officer from Taloja police station said.

Since the police are busy in election duty, they requested the court to reserve their right of police custody and requested the accused be sent to judicial custody. “We would ask for a police custody once we are free from the election duty,” said the police.