Navi Mumbai: 2, including minor, stone Airoli man to death over dispute; arrested | Representative Image

The Vashi Railway Police nabbed two persons including a minor in connection with the body founf in a drain near Vashi railway station. Allegedly, the 23-year-old was murdered by the two accused out of anger over an old dispute.

The deceased, Jitesh Bapu Bansode, an Airoli resident, was found in the drain between Vashi and Sanpada Railway stations on Sunday night. During probe, police found that Bansode was killed by two of his colleagues over an old dispute.

Accordingly, the cops arrested Sagar Raju Kharatmal (26) and his minor (17) accomplice from Airoli.

Accused, deceased argued over old dispute while drinking

The police said that on Sunday night, the three were drinking under the flyover between the two stations when they had a fight over an old dispute. One the accused pushed Bansode who fell into the pit and laid unconscious.

The two then stoned him to death and fled.

Old dispute over deceased's close relations with minor accused's cousin

A report stated that the old dispute pertained to the deceased's closeness with the minor's cousin sister and was trying to woo her. The minor accused had warned him to stay from her and that sparked the fight. Kharatmal to picked up fight with Bansode over their 2020 feud.

The duo pushed him into a 10-feet-deep pit that was dug for construction work.

According to the report, Kharatmal has been remanded to police custody till May 2 and the minor has been sent to juvenile home.