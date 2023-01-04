Navi Mumbai: 2 held for murder of history-sheeter in Panvel

Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: Unit-II of the Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police arrested two persons for allegedly murdering a 45-year-old man and leaving the body in his car in a village along the Mumbai-Goa highway in November. The suspects were arrested from Pune on Monday.

DCP (crime) Amit Kale said the police checked CCTV footage of the highway and found two suspicious persons who boarded the car. “We established their identity but their cell phones were switched off. Later, their locations were seen as Satara, Banglore, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Delhi, Gorakhpur and Lumbini in Nepal. Finally, we received information that they were coming to Dehu Road in Pune on Monday and laid a trap. They were arrested and the pistol was also recovered from them.

Sanjay Karla from Talegaon in Pune was a history-sheeter accused in several cases of extortion, kidnapping and cheating. “He had come to Panvel in his red Audi car to meet the suspects to sell gold at a low price. They met along the Mumbai-Goa highway. The suspects insisted on checking the gold which led to a heated argument. Kalra pulled out his pistol, but the duo managed to snatch it and pumped five rounds into him,” he said.