Navi Mumbai: 2 held for calling shops in woman's voice, duping them by requesting change

The unit 4 of Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police arrested two persons who allegedly cheated several jewellery and chemist shops by speaking in a woman's voice. The police claimed to have solved at least four cases of cheating they committed in Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, and Raigad.

The arrested accused were identified as Manish Shashikant Ambekar, 44, a resident of Panvel, and Anthony Jangali, 37, a resident of Matunga. Police said that Ambekar used to speak in a woman's voice over the phone and cheated several people. Around 20 cases of cheating are registered against him.

Suresh Mengde, deputy commissioner of police (Crime Branch) said that they used to order medicine or jewellery over phone by speaking in a woman's voice and asked to deliver at a hospital or a designated place. Meanwhile, they also sought help like change of Rs 2000 notes. "While ordering jewellery, Manish in a woman's voice claimed to be a doctor and asked to bring Rs 500 and Rs 100 notes as she needed change in hospital for some work. She used to ask for a change of Rs 1 lakh or Rs 2 lakh," said Mengde.

"When the shop owner sent the delivery boy to the hospital or a designated place with change and medicine or jewellery, Jangli was already waiting at the gate of the hospital. Jalngli asked the delivery boy that doctor madam sent him to collect change and medicine and asked the delivery boy to meet the doctor at upstairs. Soon after taking money and medicine, they used to flee. In the same manner, they used to cheat jewellery shops by ordering above Rs 3 to Rs 4 lakh jewellery and asked to bring some change and also to collect advance payment. When the delivery man used to come, they tricked them and feld with the money", Mengde said.

Mengde said that four cases have been solved. "Ambekar is involved in more than 20 cases of cheating in Navi Mumbai, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad and Pune area," said Mengde, adding that they also recovered Rs 5 lakh from them.

"They used to reiki of jewellery or chemists that is near to a hospital so that the show owners easily get trapped," added Mengde.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 10:22 PM IST