Navi Mumbai: 19-yr-old undertrial commits suicide at Taloja jail

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: 19-yr-old undertrial commits suicide at Taloja jail

A 19-year-old undertrial lodged at Taloja central jail committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan using his trouser around 2am on Wednesday, a police officer from Kharghar police station said.

Abhitash Singh Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 03:52 AM IST
article-image
“Mumbra resident Karan Pramod Serian was arrested by Kamothe police on Sept 22, 2022, in a rape case. He was arrested for coercing a 16-year-old girl from Kamothe to elope with him after promising marriage,” senior police inspector Sandeepan Shinde said. He added that the minor girl's missing complaint was lodged at Kamothe police station and during the probe, it emerged that the accused had befriended the minor girl on Instagram and established a relationship with her.

After the incident, other inmates alerted the jail staff who took him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. His body has been sent to a government hospital for a post mortem and an accidental death report (ADR) has been registered at Kharghar police station.

