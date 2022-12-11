Navi Mumbai: 19-yr-old held for sexual assault on minor

Representative Image | File

Navi Mumbai: The Taloja police have arrested a 19-year-old AC mechanic for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in the lift of a residential society on Wednesday evening. The suspect was identified as Mohd Akhtar Mathar Hussain, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Azadnagar, who had come to attend a repair call.

The incident took place between 7.30pm and 8pm when the victim was playing on the society campus and the suspect called her to the lift and committed the offence, said the police, adding that he later left the girl on the third floor. Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Sonawane said, “The minor girl started vomiting after reaching home. When her mother asked what had happened, she explained the ordeal to her mother. Following this, the mother came to the ground floor immediately and checked with the security guard if he had seen anyone. Meanwhile, the suspect who was still on the society campus was spotted by the girl who alerted her mother,” said Mr Sonwane.

“We have checked Hussain's background but didn't find any criminal record, so far. The investigation is still underway,” he said. The suspect has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was sent to jail on Friday as his two-day police custody ended.

“We will sensitise security guards and society office bearers to keep a watch on people visiting the society to prevent such kinds of crime,” said another police official.