 Navi Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Business Management Student Loses ₹15 Lakh To Conman Promising Flat Near Vile Parle College; Case Registered
Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 12:57 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Teen Loses ₹15 Lakh in Rental Scam Promising Flat Near College | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A teenager pursuing business management from a premium institute in Vile Parle, has lost Rs 15 lakh after being conned by a conman in the pretext of getting him a flat on rent near his college. The 19 year old boy, son of a Kharghar based businessman was on a lookout of a flat near his college to avoid daily commuting.

As per the complainant boy, while he was hunting for a rental house via internet, he came across a website and came in contact with an agent who assured him of getting him the flat after an initial payment of Rs 10,000 which is refundable. A QR code was sent to the boy to make the payment.

The accused identified as Deepak Chavan asked for many more transaction under pretexts of failed transactions. “Every transaction the complainant made, the accused claimed it as a failed transaction and kept giving him various accounts to transfer the amount. The complainant was using his father’s money and wanted the refund of the money some how and was transferring again and again hoping that if the deal does not work then he would get back all the money” said the police. In all, Rs 15 lakh was transferred by the boy.

From September 24 to October 13, the boy was repeatedly approached by the accused and was being convinced by him to transfer the money to get the full refund. When finally he realised that he is being conned and won't get the money back, he approached the police and registered a case.

article-image

A complaint was registered with the Kharghar police under section under section 66(D) punishment for impersonation of Information Technology Act 2000 and section of 318(2) (4) and 319 (2) of the BNS.

