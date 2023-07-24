Navi Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Arrested For Killing Drunkard With Cement Block After Petty Argument In Nerul

The Nerul Police arrested a 19-year-old for allegedly killing a man with a cement block over a minor issue in Shirvane village in Nerul last week. | File

The Nerul Police arrested a 19-year-old for allegedly killing a man with cement block over a minor issue in Shirvane village in Nerul last week. The accused was trying to flee his home state in Bihar when the police nabbed him. The accused, identified as Akbar Shaikh, hit the head of the victim, Shrirangpur, with a cement block after a heated argument broke between both of them. After attacking, Shaikh fled from there. Shrirangpur was addicted to toddy and was found with a head injury near Chandu Toddy shop in Shirvane village.

The complainant, Balram Rajanna Shrirangpur, 26, younger brother of the deceased said that as usual on July 19 morning, his brother had left home for work.

After receiving the information, the Nerul police reached the scene and sent Govind's body to Vashi Hospital where he was declared dead. A case of murder was registered against an unknown person. The police checked the CCTV footage and identified the accused.

During the course of their investigation, the police received information that the accused Sheikh was trying to flee to his native village in Bihar. Acting on this tip, the police managed to trace and apprehend Shaikh near Kalamboli Circle. Sheikh was arrested on charges of murder.

