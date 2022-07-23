Navi Mumbai: 180 family members of NMMC employees take COVID-19 vaccine | FPJ

A total of 180 employees’ family members turned out for Covid vaccination in a special vaccination drive conducted at Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) headquarters in Belapur for them. They took the precautionary dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As per the orders of the Union Health Department, under the 'COVID-19 Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav' free precautionary dose is being given to citizens above 18 years from July 15.

Officials and staff of other departments of NMMC including the health department had taken precautionary doses of COVID-19 vaccine as frontline corona warriors (FLW) but their family members above 18 years of age were deprived of vaccination.

Now that everyone above the age of 18 years has started to be given precautionary doses, a special session on the precautionary dose was organized on Friday for the families of officers and employees at the knowledge centre at the municipal headquarters. In this, 180 persons from the households of officers and employees of the health department of the headquarters and other departments took the benefit of precautionary doses.