Navi Mumbai: 18 conductors of NMMT felicitated for issuing cashless tickets

NMMT bus | File

Mumbai: A total of 18 conductors of Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) buses were felicitated for issuing maximum number of tickets cashless during April and May. They are from all three depots are Ghansoli, Asudgaon and Turbhe.

A senior official from NMMT said that six conductors from each depot have been felicitated for issuing maximum number of tickets using a QR code. The transport wing has tied up with PhonePe to facilitated cashless ticketing in its buses.

They were ere felicitated during a function held early this week at the NMMT headquarters at CBD Belapur.

“As the government is promoting cashless transactions, passengers travelling in NMMT buses have option of cashless transactions via phone-pay, QR code scanning as well as online booking through ticket booking and online bus pass through NMMT Bus Tracker app instead of paying cash for seamless and easy travelling”, said the official. He added that NMMT and PhonePe felicitated them.