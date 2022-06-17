e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: 18 conductors of NMMT felicitated for issuing cashless tickets

A total of 18 conductors of Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) buses were felicitated for issuing maximum number of tickets cashless during April and May.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 10:16 AM IST
article-image
NMMT bus | File

Mumbai: A total of 18 conductors of Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) buses were felicitated for issuing maximum number of tickets cashless during April and May. They are from all three depots are Ghansoli, Asudgaon and Turbhe.

A senior official from NMMT said that six conductors from each depot have been felicitated for issuing maximum number of tickets using a QR code. The transport wing has tied up with PhonePe to facilitated cashless ticketing in its buses.

They were ere felicitated during a function held early this week at the NMMT headquarters at CBD Belapur.

“As the government is promoting cashless transactions, passengers travelling in NMMT buses have option of cashless transactions via phone-pay, QR code scanning as well as online booking through ticket booking and online bus pass through NMMT Bus Tracker app instead of paying cash for seamless and easy travelling”, said the official. He added that NMMT and PhonePe felicitated them.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: 18 conductors of NMMT felicitated for issuing cashless tickets

RECENT STORIES

Bihar bears the brunt of anti-Agnipath agitation, railways worst hit

Bihar bears the brunt of anti-Agnipath agitation, railways worst hit

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2022 latest updates: Results to be declared today at 1 pm

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2022 latest updates: Results to be declared today at 1 pm

CBI raids Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's brother's Jodhpur residence

CBI raids Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's brother's Jodhpur residence

Navi Mumbai: After four months, PMC sees over 100 COVID-19 cases

Navi Mumbai: After four months, PMC sees over 100 COVID-19 cases

Navi Mumbai: Job fair held in Panvel, over 500 get offers

Navi Mumbai: Job fair held in Panvel, over 500 get offers