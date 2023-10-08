 Navi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old UP Girl Raped, Impregnated; Case Filed Against Unknown
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old UP Girl Raped, Impregnated; Case Filed Against Unknown

Navi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old UP Girl Raped, Impregnated; Case Filed Against Unknown

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 12:43 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old UP Girl Raped, Impregnated; Case Filed Against Unknown | Representative Picture

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against an unidentified person for allegedly repeatedly raping and impregnating a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's brother, the police on Saturday registered a case under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

Shocking Revelation Of Assault

The assault came to light when the girl, who was visiting her brother at Kopar Khairane in Navi Mumbai, went to a hospital where it was found that she was 34 weeks pregnant, the official said.

As per the complaint, the teenager, a resident of a village in Siddharthnagar of Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly raped by a man several times sometime before April, he said. The Navi Mumbai police have transferred the case to Siddharthnagar police station for further probe, the official said.

