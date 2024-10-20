Navi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Missing Girl Found Dead In Gadhi River In Panvel

Representational Image

A 17-year-old girl missing from Panvel on October 9, was found dead near Gadhi river on Wednesday. The body of Kajal Paswan (17), from Pethgaon in Panvel and who went missing from her house on October 9 afternoon, was found in the Gadhi river on Wednesday night. It was found by the police that the girl, had slipped into depression due to illness and had taken the extreme step by jumping into the river bed of Gadhi. Panvel City police has registered a case of accidental death and further investigations are on.

Paswan, the deceased girl in this incident, resided with her family at Pethgaon in Panvel. Since 2022, she has been confined to the house after failing twice in class 10th. Meanwhile, Kajal was diagnosed with a tumor in her brain and stomach. She was also admitted to the hospital twice. “All of theses situation made her depressed. On October 9, at around 3 pm, when her mother was sleeping in the house, she left the house and never returned after which the family approached the police,” a police officer said.

Initially, a kidnapping case was registered as the girl was a minor and later during the search for her, the police found the footwear of her near Gadhi river. The police then searched in the river and found her body under the new bridge in Nadangaon on Wednesday evening.