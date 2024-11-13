Navi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Belapur Boy Missing After Nov 7 Found In UP's Mathura In Vrindavan

Vrindavan/ Representative Image | Wikipedia

The 17 year old boy from Belapur who had gone missing on November 7 has been traced and found to be safe in Vrindavan wherein he had gone on his own. At around 2.30 am on Tuesday, the mother of the boy, Radha Sharma, received a call from Vrindavan police stating that her son Jayesh wanted to speak to her. “I was overjoyed to know that he is safe. I knew he would call me. I had been worried and crying from the day he went missing and had been thinking over why I scolded him. I was choked with emotions and could not talk and so was he. All he said was that he was fine. My husband has already left to bring him back home,” she said.

The boy, Jayesh Sharma, a class XII student was a Krishna Bhakt had has been wanting to visit Vrindavan in Mathura. “He had his bag packed and kept but after the fight with mother, he walked away without taking the bag and stepped out bare foot,” police inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade from Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) said.

The boy had been taking treatment for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) since last one month.On the day of going missing, he shaved his head leaving few strands of hair at the back. He had told the salon man that someone in family had died. Meanwhile, when his mother questioned, he told that he wanted to join Hare Rama Hare Krishna mission. The mother tried to reason out with him that since he was in class XII and had his boards coming up, he needs to focus on studies and not anything else. Infuriated, the boy left the house bare foot without carrying any personal belongings at around 4.30 pm.

The last footage the police found was at skywalk of Kharghar. It is still unclear how the boy reached Vrindavan without any money with him. Only after he comes back home, there would be clarity on how he travelled till Mathura and with whom.