 Navi Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Boy Makes Video Of Sexually Abusing 6-Year-Old Neighbour; Arrested
Panvel City police have arrested a 16-year-old boy for sexually exploiting a six-year-old neighbour, recording the act, and sharing the video on Snapchat. The video that became popular was seen by the child's mother, who then filed a case with Panvel Taluka police.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 02:12 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Crime: 16-year-old sexually abuses 6-year-old in Panvel | Representational Image

The accused boy and the victim were neighbours. On September 27, while the girl was playing outside her house, the accused boy took her to his residence and sexually abused her of which he made a video as well. The boy later, posted the video on snapchat and made it viral.

“The video reached the mother after which she along with her husband rushed to us and registered a complaint with us. We booked and detained the boy and produced him before the juvenile court in KArjat,” a police officer from Panvel Taluka police station said.

