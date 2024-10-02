Navi Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Boy Makes Video Of Sexually Abusing 6-Year-Old Neighbour; Arrested

Navi Mumbai Crime: 16-year-old sexually abuses 6-year-old in Panvel | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A 16 year old boy has been booked by Panvel City police for sexually abusing a six-year-old neighbour and making a video of the same and then posting it on Snapchat. The video, which went viral, reached the mother of the child, following which she registered a case with Panvel Taluka police.

The accused boy and the victim were neighbours. On September 27, while the girl was playing outside her house, the accused boy took her to his residence and sexually abused her of which he made a video as well. The boy later, posted the video on snapchat and made it viral.

“The video reached the mother after which she along with her husband rushed to us and registered a complaint with us. We booked and detained the boy and produced him before the juvenile court in KArjat,” a police officer from Panvel Taluka police station said.