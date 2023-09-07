Navi Mumbai: 15-Year-Old Boy Dies After Javelin Hits His Head While Tying Lace In School

The deceased has been identified as Hujefa Daware |

Mumbai: In an extremely tragic incident, a 15-year-old student of INT English School in Purar, Mangaon taluka in Raigad district died after a javelin hit his head during a practice session on Wednesday afternoon. The incident took place when the student was tying the lace and javelin hit his head, said the police.

The deceased has been identified as Hujefa Daware and he was a class 10th student of INT English School in Purar.

According to police, the incident took place during a practice session at the school grounds of INT English School. “Students were practicing the javelin throw. At the training, students from two ends were throwing the javelin. After throwing back, Daware bent to tie the lace of his shoe when a javelin hurled from another end hit his head,” said a police official from Mangaon police station. He added that Daware was practicing for a taluka-level competition.

While talking to the media, Atul Zende, additional SP, Raigad, said that police have collected the CCTV footage of the school playground to ascertain how the fatal incident occurred. “The initial investigation revealed that Daware was practicing when he was hit by a javelin and he collapsed on the spot. He was taken to the civic hospital in Goregaon in Raigad district, where the doctors declared him dead."

The police have registered a case of accidental death. However, they are investigating from all angles, said police.

