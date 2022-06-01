Navi Mumbai: 12 week-long free Yoga camp to be held in Vashi

Photo: Pexels

Shri Ambika Yoga Kutir will organize a free Yoga Camp every Sunday starting from June 5 in Vashi.

The free camp will be organised for 12 weeks from 7.30 am to 9.30 am at Navi Mumbai Primary School, in sector 2 in Vashi. Currently, admission to the 12 weeks course is open and one can complete the registration process at the venue.

The classes will give special attention to people suffering from diseases like Diabetes, Blood Pressure, Spondylitis, Arthritis and Asthma. Interested persons can contact Uttamrao Pawar at 996987273 and Bhandari at 9969022872 for admission.

Shri Ambika Yoga Kutir has three branches in Thane and Vashi and it conducts similar programmes for common people at no cost, regularly. A senior member of the organisation said that due to stress at work, a large number of people are suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes. However, by daily practice of Yoga, they can maintain good health.

