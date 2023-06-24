Navi Mumbai: 12 Auto Rickshaw Drivers Face Action For Not Playing On The Meters | Representative Image

In the last nine days, the Panvel Traffic unit took action against 12 rickshaw drivers for refusing to ply on the meter. Officials from the traffic department, posing as commuters, carried out a sting operation to apprehend the errant auto drivers.

Commuters in the Panvel area have been complaining for a long time against auto-rickshaw drivers for refusing to ply on the meter and charging as per their whims and fancies. They often pick up fights if they insist on playing on meters.

RTO, PMC Issue Helpline Number

The traffic department, RTO and Panvel Municipal Corporation jointly issued a helpline number where commuters can lodge complaints against auto-rickshaw drivers for refusing fair or behaving rudely. Based on the complaints, the traffic department is taking action.

The traffic department sent details of all five rickshaws to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) Panvel for further action.

Earlier Action Was Taken Against At Least 10 drivers

“We have been receiving complaints from commuters regarding auto-rickshaw drivers. The step was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Tirupathi Kakade,” said a traffic department official.

Earlier, the Panvel traffic unit had taken action against five auto-rickshaw drivers for the same violation. The sting was carried out under the guidance of Sanjay Nale, the Senior Police Inspector of the Panvel City Traffic Branch. He warned auto rickshaw drivers to adhere to the metered fare system, or else be ready to face similar action.

