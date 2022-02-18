Navi Mumbai: 1,144 applicants appear for hearing on NMMC draft ward boundaries

A total of 1144 applicants appeared personally at the hearing on suggestions and objections received following the draft of wards boundaries were published. The hearing was conducted by Shekhar Channe, vice-chairman and managing director of Maharashtra State Transport Corporation, at the NMMC headquarters in Belapur in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of State Election Commission Avinash Sanas and municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar.

A senior official of the election department of NMMC informed that the recommendations of the officials present in the hearing were noted in the specified format and a detailed report will be sent to the State Election Commission (EC). The SEC will take a final decision on the recommendation. He added that the election is likely to happen by April-May.

Earlier on February 1, the SEC had published the ward boundaries (re-alignment) and provided two weeks to submit objections and suggestions. During the time period, a total of 3,852 objections and suggestions were submitted by BJP and their workers. On the contrary, NCP and Shiv Sena seemed satisfied with the re-alignment of the ward.

Last year, the SEC had increased the number of wards from 111 to 122, and the new wards are being formed by demarcating the existing ones. The term of the last corporation ended in April 2020.

In the last decade, the population of the NMMC has increased substantially and the need for separate wards has been felt. In order to speed up the development works, there is a need for more representation in the civic body.

Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik has alleged that a few civic officials of the election department were working under pressure and he had already warned the Collector, Election Commission, and other authorities that there would be a lot of issues with the draft ward boundaries demarcation.

“The number of objections and suggestions showed that the level of issues in the draft ward boundaries demarcation,” said Naik.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 07:35 PM IST