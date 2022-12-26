Navi Mumbai: 11 Bangladeshis held for illegal stay in India

Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai police have arrested 11 Bangladeshi nationals, including four women, for allegedly illegally entering India and then renting out accommodations on forged documents. Of 11, three of them were arrested by the Turbhe MIDC police, while the remaining eight were apprehended by the Nerul cops.

The first three arrests were made based on a tip-off received last week that illegal immigrants were staying at the KKR Road in Turbhe Hill for the past one-and-a-half years. The trio used to work as labourers and had rented a house by submitting fake documents, said the police. The probe revealed that they had forged Aadhaar cards and entered the country illegally without passports and visas.

In the second raid also conducted last week, the Nerul police arrested eight Bangladeshis, including four men and four women, from sector 23 in Seawoods Darave and Shabaz village in Belapur. They have admitted that they entered the country illegally and were staying here for the past two years, said the police.

All the 11 people have been booked under the relevant sections of the Foreign National and Indian Passport Acts.