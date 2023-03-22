 Navi Mumbai: 11 Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: 11 Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay

Navi Mumbai: 11 Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay

The first three arrests were made based on a tip-off received last week that illegal immigrants were staying at the KKR Road in Turbhe Hill for the past one-and-a-half years.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 11:11 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: 11 Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay | representative pic/ Pexels

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested 11 Bangladeshi nationals, including four women, for allegedly illegally entering India and then renting out accommodations on forged documents. Of 11, three of them were arrested by the Turbhe MIDC police, while the remaining eight were apprehended by the Nerul cops.

Seperate arrests made

The first three arrests were made based on a tip-off received last week that illegal immigrants were staying at the KKR Road in Turbhe Hill for the past one-and-a-half years. The trio used to work as labourers and had rented a house by submitting fake documents, said the police. The probe revealed that they had forged Aadhaar cards and entered the country illegally without passports and visas.

Read Also
Mumbai: Illegal Bangla immigrant arrested from Borivali
article-image

4 men and 4 women were arrested in the second raid

In the second raid also conducted last week, the Nerul police arrested eight Bangladeshis, including four men and four women, from sector 23 in Seawoods Darave and Shabaz village in Belapur. They have admitted that they entered the country illegally and were staying here for the past two years, said the police.

All the 11 people have been booked under the relevant sections of the Foreign National and Indian Passport Acts.

Read Also
A Unique musical song that expresses the pains of immigrant living across sea -Kanavula Vazhuranea...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Medical education depart to hear CPS courses issue again on March 24

Mumbai: Medical education depart to hear CPS courses issue again on March 24

Awaiting response from Pakistan government on whereabouts of film producers’ children: Centre to...

Awaiting response from Pakistan government on whereabouts of film producers’ children: Centre to...

Mumbai: Kandivali-Gorai ropeway project to see light of day? MMRDA to make 5th attempt to launch...

Mumbai: Kandivali-Gorai ropeway project to see light of day? MMRDA to make 5th attempt to launch...

Kingfisher ‘camouflaged’ loans to Vijay Mallya’s F1 team: CBI

Kingfisher ‘camouflaged’ loans to Vijay Mallya’s F1 team: CBI

MMRDA under debt ₹60,000 Cr debt, projects undertaken without thought: Jayant Patil

MMRDA under debt ₹60,000 Cr debt, projects undertaken without thought: Jayant Patil