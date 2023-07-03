Navi Mumbai: 1 Dead, 4 Injured After Car Skids Along Mumbai-Pune Expressway Near Panvel

A tragic incident occurred on Monday morning in Bhatan village, Panvel Taluka, along the Mumbai-Pune expressway, resulting in the death of a 47-year-old woman and injuries to four others. The car they were traveling in overturned during the accident. The injured individuals have been admitted to MGM Hospital Kamothe.

The deceased victim was identified as Ujwala Dhadas, while the injured were identified as Prajakta Dhadas (26), Vaibhav Dhadas (29), Ramchandra Dhadas (57), and the car driver Tushar Mahanwar (37). All of them belong to the same family and reside in Vikhroli, Mumbai.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 9.30 am when the car skidded and collided with the crash barrier on the left side of the road. The force of the impact caused the car to overturn and fall around 20 feet deep along the road.

Following the incident, the Palaspe Highway mobile team, IRB team, and Panvel Taluka police swiftly arrived at the scene and initiated a rescue operation. The injured were promptly transported to MGM Hospital in Kamothe for medical attention.

"The driver of the car, Mahanwar, was traveling at high speed in the Mumbai lane of the Mumbai-Pune expressway. As the vehicle was passing through the Bhatan area of Panvel Taluka, Mahanwar lost control after the car skidded and collided with the crash barrier," stated a police official from Panvel Taluka police station. The driver sustained minor injuries and is currently under investigation.

It is worth noting that the incident occurred during a rainy season when the chances of vehicles skidding are significantly higher, as emphasized by a police official from Panvel Taluka police station.