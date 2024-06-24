Navi Mumba: Surge In Vegetable Prices At APMC Market Due To Inclement Weather In Maharashtra; Check Details

APMC Market in Navi Mumbai | (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Unpredictable weather patterns in Maharashtra have caused a significant surge in vegetable prices at the Mumbai APMC market in Navi Mumbai. Scorching heat waves in certain regions and unseasonal rains in others have severely impacted crop yields, leading to a scarcity of fresh produce and a spike in market prices.

While the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions have been particularly hard-hit by relentless heat waves, the coastal and western parts of Maharashtra, including the Konkan region, have experienced unseasonal rains, disrupting the growing and harvesting cycles.

This erratic weather has not only affected human and animal health, but has also resulted in widespread crop failure. Farmers are reporting that vegetables such as tomatoes, green chilies, and leafy greens are wilting before they can be harvested, leading to reduced supply and increased prices.

“The scorching heat as well as unseasonal rains has affected the inbound vehicles carrying vegetables. We are receiving 450-500 vehicles on a daily basis which is almost 50% less than what we receive normally. This is because of reduction in the produce. Mumbai market requires 50,000 ton of vegetables daily and due to reduced productivity, the supply has reduced to half leading to soaring vegetable prices,” an APMC trader Kailas Tajne said.

He added that excessive heat and rain is affecting the vegetable market and as a result, people are forced to shell out more money while purchasing vegetables. “No vegetable is available below Rs 20 per 250 grams. Green peas and tomatoes are being sold at Rs 50 per 250 grams in the retail market. In the wholesale market, ladies finger is being sold at Rs 6,800 per ton while bottle gourd is being sold at Rs 2,700 per ton. Similarly, cauliflower is being sold at Rs 3,300 per ton, carrot is sold at Rs 2,400 per ton, tomatoes at Rs 3,800 per ton, cucumber at Rs 2,900 per ton and Cluster bean is being sold at Rs 6,000 per ton,” Tajne added.

Street vendors and small-scale retailers are struggling to cope with the rising costs, and many are passing on the burden to consumers, who are already dealing with inflation in other essential commodities. Experts warn that unless there is a change in weather conditions and the implementation of effective relief measures, the state could face prolonged periods of high vegetable prices.