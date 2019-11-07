Naturopathy wellness centres in Arthur Road, Yerawada jails

Mumbai: In an initiative to de-stress inmates, jail authorities have planned to set up naturopathy wellness centres in Mumbai's Arthur Road and Pune's Yerawada Jails on World Naturopathy Day observed on November 18.

In the pilot project, inmates will be advised and trained to live a disease-free life thro­ugh naturopathy. The project is largely based on the three fundamentals of medicine, yoga and care, said a senior police official. The jail staff can also get the de-stress treatment at this centre.

"The naturopathy wellness centre will be established under the National Institute of Naturopathy, which would provide doctors, 2 trained therapists and chefs, while jail authorities would give rest of the infrastructure. The project was initiated kee­p­ing the mental and physical well-being of inmates in mind.

Lifestyle diseases like high/low blood pressure, obesity, thyroid among others could be kept at bay through naturopathy," said Deepak Pandey, inspector general of police (prisons).

Shedding light on how the project will benefit jailbirds, Pandey said two doctors will monitor the inmates’ health.

Food intake would also be closely-monitored, and instead of prescribing medicines, patients would be suggested healthy seasonal diets, which would also include intermittent fasting.

"The process of healing is based on a three-step treatment -- fasting, eliminative diet and enigma. The results will appear among the participants in a fortnight," added Pandey.

The treatment can be availed by anyone in the jail and there are no obligations to get enrolled. Preference would be given to patients with serious ailments and senior citizens.

The treatment would be given to patients in batches of 50 to 100 patients each. The jail authorities claimed, they will be ready with the centre, equipped with BP machines, glucometers and other instruments.