Nasik: No water supply on 21st and 22nd May in city

Nasik Municipal Corporation (Nashik Mahapalika) has given information about the city's water supply. There will be water cuts in the city for the two days on 21st and 22nd May, reported ABP Majha.

At Gangapur Dam Water Pumping Station of Nashik Municipal Corporation, 33 KV power supply is operational for Jackwell from two express feeders of MSEDCL A 132 KV Satpur and 132 KV Mahindra. At Mukne Dam Row Water Pumping Station, 33 KV power supply has been taken from MSEDCL's Raymond substation Gonde.

The power supply at these stations will be kept off from 9 am to 6 pm on Saturday (Dec. 21) for pre-monsoon works. Therefore, the main line of impure water going towards the Water Irrigation Plant will be repaired on the east and west of Godawari river.

Also, the main gravity channel of impure water will be repaired through New Nashik, Satpur division. Also on Sunday (22nd) the water will be supplied at low pressure.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 07:01 PM IST