Nashik–Mumbai Farmers’ Long March Suspended At Shahapur After State Government Assurances

Thane, Jan 29: The Nashik–Mumbai Farmers’ Long March, organised under the banner of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), Maharashtra, was suspended on Thursday at the Shahapur–Bhatsa Phata stretch following assurances from the state government.

The decision came after a detailed interaction between the farmers’ representatives and Nashik District Collector Ayush Prasad, who visited the protest site to hold talks with the marchers.

Thousands of farmers, who had been marching towards Mumbai to press for the fulfilment of long-pending agrarian demands, had halted at Shahapur after days of continuous walking.

During the meeting, the district collector informed the farmers about the discussions held at the government level and conveyed that the state had taken a positive decision on all major demands raised by the AIKS. He also accepted formal representations submitted by the farmers’ leadership.

Assurance of implementation

According to the administration, the government has assured that the demands will be implemented within a three-month period. Based on this commitment, the AIKS leadership decided to temporarily suspend the long march, while making it clear that the pause should not be seen as a withdrawal of the agitation.

Addressing the farmers, AIKS leader and former MLA J.P. Gavit stated that the movement would resume if the government failed to act within the stipulated timeframe.

“This suspension is conditional. If the promises are not translated into action within three months, farmers across the state will be forced to intensify the agitation,” he warned.

Tribute and return of farmers

As part of the programme, farmers paid tribute to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, observing two minutes of silence at the protest site.

Following the suspension of the march, farmers began returning to their respective villages. The district administration arranged bus services to facilitate their safe return and deployed heavy police security across Shahapur and adjoining areas to maintain law and order.

Traffic situation eases

The long march had caused traffic disruptions along sections of the Mumbai–Nashik National Highway, particularly near Shahapur. With the agitation now on hold, traffic movement has gradually returned to normal, providing relief to commuters and local residents.

The AIKS-led march once again brought agrarian distress in Maharashtra into sharp focus, highlighting issues related to land rights, irrigation, crop compensation and pending welfare measures.

While the temporary suspension has de-escalated the immediate situation, the next three months are expected to be crucial for the state government. Any delay or failure in implementing the promised measures could trigger a renewed and possibly larger farmers’ movement under the AIKS banner.

