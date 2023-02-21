Nashik: RPF nabs wanted man with gun, ammunition

Suresh Ravi Inghate, 28, in custody of CRPF. |

The Central Railway RPF arrested a wanted accused Suresh Ravi Inghate of Jalgaon on Monday with a pistol and 4 rounds of ammunition.

“Accused Suresh Ravi Inghate along with his associate Manohar had planned to murder two persons while appearing in Jalgaon city court on 20th February.

However, police foiled their plan and arrested Manohar. But Inghate managed to escape with a pistol and ammunition,”said an official of Central Railway.

Police nabs the accused

"On 21th February the train escorting team of central railway while escorting Mangala Lakshadweep Express from Nashik Road to Panvel, spotted one suspicious person in A-1 coach. After observing the accused suspicious movements and body language, RPF sub inspector Shegaonkar detained him and made enquiry, but he did not give any satisfactory reply. During the further questioning, the accused disclosed his name as Suresh Ravi Inghate, age 28 years, resident of Bhusawal " said CR officials adding that during the primary interrogation RPF sub inspector Shegaonkar noticed an iron-like object in the pocket of the jacket the accused was wearing.

Country made pistol

The above suspect was asked to show the contents of his pocket. Initially he hesitated, but after insisting, he took out one country made pistol (Desi Katta) from his pocket and produced it before Shegaonkar and other train escorting team members.

Immediately, Shegaonkar took safe custody of the pistol and the suspected person and brought it to RPF post Kalyan and produced it before RPF incharge of Kalyan. While checking the pistol, it was noticed that the pistol was loaded with 3 bullets in the magazine and one round in the chamber.

"After observing all the formalities, the suspected person along with a pistol and 4 rounds handed over to GRP Kalyan for further legal action.. Kalyan GRP has registered a case under section 3,25, Arms Act, 37(1),135 Maharashtra Police Act against the said accused. Further investigation is on" further added CR officials .

Read Also Central Railway's Railway Protection Force intensifies campaign against touts

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)