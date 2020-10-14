Nashik: NCP leader Sanjay Shinde burnt alive after car catches fire

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, NCP leader Sanjay Shinde was burnt alive in Nashik on Tuesday evening as the car he was travelling in caught fire. Shinde was travelling on the Mumbai-Agra Highway when the wiring in his car short-circuited near the Pimpalgaon Baswant toll plaza.

Shinde, who was a well-known grape exporter in the Nashik district which is a leading wine manufacturing hub, was reportedly on his way to Pimpalgaon to buy pesticides for his orchard. He was near the overbridge on River Kadva when the car developed a snag. Due to the short circuit, the car caught fire.

According to the local villagers, the short circuit caused a spark which led to the highly flammable hand sanitiser kept in the car to catch fire. As the fire raged, the central locking mechanism of the vehicle was activated, leaving the doors jammed.

Shinde, who got stuck in the car, made attempts in vain to break the windows. However, fire spread quickly as he could not come out and was burnt alive inside.

Police sources said the villagers swung into action to save Shinde and immediately called the fire brigade.

The fire brigade doused the flames and it was only later that the deceased was identified as NCP leader Sanjay Shinde.