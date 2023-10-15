Nashik MD Racket Case: Two More Arrested

Representative Image |

Mumbai: More than a week after cops caught a pharmaceutical factory in Nashik manufacturing mephedrone (MD) under the garb of a pharmaceutical factory and 12 people were arrested, the Sakinaka police have arrested two more people in this connection. So far, 14 individuals have been apprehended, according to officials.

The accused were identified as Shivaji Shinde, 40, from Nashik and Rohitkumar Chaudhary, 31, from Azadpu, Delhi. Shinde was a raw material supplier and he assisted in starting the MD manufacturing plant and Chaudhary was working as a technician for manufacturing. The court remanded both police custody till October 19.

Large-scale hawala business

The Sakinaka police had busted 133kg MD worth Rs267 crore and arrested 12 people on October 5. After two months of vigorous investigation, police managed to uproot the manufacturing and supply of the drugs. This synthetically manufactured stimulant also referred to as cheap cocaine, turned out to be a large-scale hawala business between the two cities, Nashik and Mumbai.

On August 8, a police official Ashok Jadhav, stationed at the Sakinaka police station, received a tip-off about MD drugs being moved in their police jurisdiction. He was informed that a large number of sellers were seeking potential buyers to expand this illegal business. Bhushan Patil, the main accused, along with his associate was arrested on October 10 from Uttar Pradesh. The Sakinaka police will be taking custody of Patil from Pune police.