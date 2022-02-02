Nashik: Major fire in factory; no casualty

A major fire broke out in a factory manufacturing electric capacitors in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday, but there was no report of any casualty, a fire brigade official said.

He said the fire brigade received a call at 5.18 am of the blaze in the factory, located in Satpur industrial area.

The fire quickly spread in the premises due to raw materials like plastic items and hard boards used for packaging which were stored in a large quantity in the unit, he said.

The factory's first floor was completely destroyed in the fire, the official said.

There was no loss of life, but a large number of goods kept in the unit were gutted in the blaze, he said.

Six fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was doused by around 8 am, he said, adding that the cooling operation was still on.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he said.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 12:47 PM IST