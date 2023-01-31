Nashik horror: After she suspected foul play in husband's suicide, in-laws blacken woman's face, parade her

Maharashtra Times

A shocking incident has taken place in Shivre village of Chandwad taluka of Nashik district. In laws of a woman, who suspected foul play in her husband's death, blackened her face, Maharashtra Times reported. After the relatives of the concerned woman lodged a complaint with the police, the police are searching for the accused. A woman's husband committed suicide in Shivre village. The woman was at her parents' home at the time of suicide. She suspected that her husband did not die by suicide but was victim of foul play. She demanded an investigation into her husband's death. Due to this, her in-laws got angry and blackened the woman's face while putting a necklace of shoes around her neck. The in laws then reportedly paraded the woman around the village.

What exactly happened?

The victim's car had an accident a few days ago. Her husband had dropped her at her parents' home as her hand was injured in the accident. A few days later, the victim got the news that her husband had committed suicide. The woman had reached the village for the final ritual of her husband, but was beaten up by her husband's relatives.

After the woman arrived in village, she suspected that her husband could not have committed suicide and that there was some foul play. She started demanding an inquiry into her husband's death.

Enraged by the demand for an inquiry, the husband's relatives beat the woman along with her children and her relatives. They did not stop there and blackened the face of the woman. A necklace of shoes was also put around her neck and she was paraded around the village.

Police searching for accused

After this episode, the relatives of the victim woman rushed to the police and informed about what transpired. The police have registered a case in this regard after the complaint. Police are searching for the accused. Due to this case in Shivre village of Chandwad taluka, the issue of women's dignity has come to the fore again.

Read Also Maharashtra: BJP to support Congress rebel Satyajit Tambe in Nashik Graduates Constituency poll

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)