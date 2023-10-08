Nashik: Farmers Pelt Deputy PM Ajit Pawar's Convoy With Tomatoes & Onions; Wave Black Flags, Demand Rollback Of Export Duty | Pexels

Farmers in Nashik waylaid Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's convoy and pelted the vehicles with onions and tomatoes to draw his attention to their woes on Saturday morning. Pawar was on his way from Ojhar Airport to Dindori when his convoy was blocked by the irate farmers who raised slogans against the state government.

The farmers, who waved black flags, demanded a rollback of the export duty on onion and a good support price for tomatoes to ensure proper livelihood for the cultivators. We condemn the government's policies... Farmers are dying... We want withdrawal of the export duty on onions and a suitable minimum support price for tomatoes, a protesters said. A posse of police personnel from nearby Kalwan reached the spot and escorted many of the protestors away from the spot.

Backdrop of protests

The incident comes against the backdrop of tomato prices crossing the Rs 200 mark between MayAugust and the retail rates now ranging between Rs 12 and Rs 18 per kg depending on the markets, which has adversely affected cultivators.

Onion farmers in Nashik went on a 13- day strike by stopping wholesale trade to demand removal of the export duty on the vegetable. The strike was called off on October 3 after assurances by the government but the wholesale traders have given the authorities a month to act. The onion-tomato welcome left Pawar and his team embarrassed as they had come to oversee the pre-election work for the Lok Sabha elections in which the breakaway Nationalist Congress Party is expected to contest from the Nashik seat.