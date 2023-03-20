Nashik: Dramatic collision of cars, man shot at; deadly gang war caught on camera | Screengrab

In a dramatic incident from Nashik, a man opened fire on another in the Satpur Nagar area in broad daylight. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera.

In the footage that has been circulating on social media, a man, who has been identified as Ashish Jadhav is seen driving his car into another automobile, which was being driven by a man named Tapan Jadhav

Following the collision, Ashish got out of the car and opened fire on Tapan. In the video, Tapan's car is seen to be completely mangled due to the impact.

As per media reports, personal enmity is being suspected as the cause behind the shooting.

Viewer discretion advised

