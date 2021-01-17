Nashik: Cop held for beating his two children

A 39-year-old man, who is a Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel, has been arrested for repeatedly beating his two minor children in Nashik district, leaving them seriously injured, police said on Sunday.

The children are undergoing treatment at the Nashik district civil hospital.

The accused, Rahul More, started beating the children--an 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl who were born to his first wife, who died some years ago--after he married another woman, an official said.

The children, who were living with their maternal grandmother since the death of their mother, recently shifted to Igatpuri in Nashik district to live with their father, he said.

As per the FIR registered by Igatpuri Police on a complaint lodged by a relative of the deceased woman on January 16, More used to ill-treat his own children from the first wife and beat them frequently, sometimes even using a leather belt.

The accused told the police that he used to beat his children as they used to beat his son, who was born to his second wife.

A case has been registered against More under sections 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.