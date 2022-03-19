e-Paper Get App
Nashik: 55-year-old woman dies in leopard attack in Igatpuri ; officials ask citizens not roam during night

FPJ Web Desk
ANI

ANI

'A 55-year-old woman died in a leopard attack by in the Igatpuri Taluka area, a wildlife corridor', said Pankaj Garg, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Nashik (West), reported ANI

He added, 'Post-mortem was done and investigation is underway. Government will give a financial aid of Rs 15 lakhs to the family.'

People in the area are requested to keep their doors shut & not roam during the night. officials are tracking the regular movement of leopards using camera tracking devices. 'In case of another such incident, the forest department will probe the matter.' added Dy Forest Conservator Pankaj Garg.

