 Nashik: 2 Minor Boys Die Of Drowning While Catching Crabs
The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in Sanjeevanagar located on Ambad-Satpur link road in Maharashtra's Nashik. The Ambad police have registered a case of accidental death and further police investigations are underway.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Representation | File Image

Nashik: In another tragic incident in Nashik, two minor boys lost their lives after drowning in a farm pond while they were trying to catch crabs. As their parents learnt that the boys slipped in the water, they informed the police. The cops along with fire brigade officials launched a rescue operations, however could not save the minor boys' lives, said a PTI report.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in Sanjeevanagar located on Ambad-Satpur link road. After a deep search, the both the bodies were found on Sunday evening.

Recent Incident

This is the second incident of drowning in Nashik in one week. On September 17, two teen boys died of drowning during Ganpati immersion. The teenagers along with the friends went to Ganpati visarjan at Waldevi river.

The boys entered the water for idol immersion, but could not judge the depth of the river and drowned. Despite efforts of the local and fire brigade authorities, the boys could not be rescued on time. Their bodies were fished out later, Nashik police informed.

