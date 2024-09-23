Nashik: 2 Minor Boys Die Of Drowning While Catching Crabs

Representation | File Image

Nashik: In another tragic incident in Nashik, two minor boys lost their lives after drowning in a farm pond while they were trying to catch crabs. As their parents learnt that the boys slipped in the water, they informed the police. The cops along with fire brigade officials launched a rescue operations, however could not save the minor boys' lives, said a PTI report.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in Sanjeevanagar located on Ambad-Satpur link road. After a deep search, the both the bodies were found on Sunday evening.

As per the PTI report, the two boys along with another friend went to the pond located at a farm near their houses, a police official said. While trying to catch crabs, the victims, aged 8 and 11 and residents of Viratnagar, slipped into the water. They could not ascertain the water depth and drowned, police said.

The Ambad police have registered a case of accidental death and further police investigations are underway.

Recent Incident

This is the second incident of drowning in Nashik in one week. On September 17, two teen boys died of drowning during Ganpati immersion. The teenagers along with the friends went to Ganpati visarjan at Waldevi river.

The boys entered the water for idol immersion, but could not judge the depth of the river and drowned. Despite efforts of the local and fire brigade authorities, the boys could not be rescued on time. Their bodies were fished out later, Nashik police informed.