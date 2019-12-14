Nashik: 2 dead, 4 injured as car plunges into Godavari river

Nashik: Two people were killed and four injured on Saturday when their car fell into Godavari river from a bridge in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said.

The accident happened at around 12:30am on Mhasrul- Gangapur road, an official said.

"A Honda City car veered off a bridge and plunged into Godavari river. Two people, including the car's driver, died while four occupants were injured. The driver seems to have lost control when the vehicle was at high speed," he said.

He identified the deceased as Alpesh Meshram (28), who was driving the car, and Bhushan Tijare (28), both residents of Nagpur.