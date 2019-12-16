Narsee Monjee College organises Aashayein - an event for the visually impaired

The National Social Sevice (NSS) unit of Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics organised Aashayein, an event for the visually challenged to showcase their talents, on the eve of Ambedkar Jayanti.

Aashayein, which is in its 4th year saw participation from NGOs across Mumbai.

Participants from these organisations took part in events such as dancing, singing, open mic, playing instruments and beat boxing.

Highlights included the rendition of the bongo player, which "transported the audience to a starry night" and the beautiful rendition of the classic Hindi song, 'Lag Jaa Gale'.

There were about 50 performances in total.