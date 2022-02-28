Narrow escape for Mulund couple as unknown person pelts stone on car windshield

It was a narrow escape for Mulund couple while crossing the Turbhe stretch along the Thane-Belapur Road on Sunday midnight. An unknown person pelted a stone at their car that damaged the windshield. They did not receive any injury but the incident instills fear among them as they frequently use the road.

Nasima Singh, 51, a Mulund resident was returning from Pune around 1.30 am on Sunday in her car along with her husband. When they were crossing the Turbhe stretch along the Thane-Belapur Road in Navi Mumbai, an unknown person pelted stone at her car. While her husband was driving the car, she was sitting on the front seat, she woke up hearing a thud. She said that the passenger side of the windshield was damaged due to the impact of the stone.

“We did not stop and my husband kept driving as it could be a possibility of some gang trying their luck by distracting us for robbing or something like this,” said Singh. However, the whole incident was recorded on a dash camera. After going around one km ahead of the incident site, they stopped the car and checked the video, and realised that someone pelted a stone. “After multiple replays and slow motion, we found that a man pelted a stone from the staircase leading to a walkway,” said Singh.

They moved ahead and later decided to report the whole incident to the police. “The police immediately acted and visited the site with husband but did not find anyone there,” said Singh. Later, the police registered a non-cognizable offense. “We were fortunate that the stone hit the passenger side of the windshield. Had it hit the driving side, it could have distracted the driver and a fatal accident could have happened,” said Singh.

When FPJ contacted Rajendra Avhad, senior police inspector of Turbhe MIDC, he said that he has already increased the patrolling along the stretch and directed the detection team to carry out the investigation. “We will check CCTV footage of the area. There are multiple flyovers along the stretch and footbridges which are used by some anti-social elements,” said Avhad.

