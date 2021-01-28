Nariman Point Association reaches out to traffic police in order to curb traffic menace

The Nariman Point Association (NaPA) comes in aid to Traffic Police by sponsoring Clamps and Cones to curb Traffic menace.
The Occupants & Commuters of the area were striving with the long-standing traffic menace of Traffic congestion, Illegal parking, Double and Triple parking, Unauthorised collection of parking charges etc. The Sr. Inspector – Traffic, Mrs. Mubarak Shaikh made a request for clamps to control the traffic issues in her visit to the area in January last year.
Following her request, the Association sponsored 40 clamps and 100 cones to the Traffic police. The Sr. Inspector – Traffic, Mr. Mubarak Shaikh thanked and appreciated the support of the Association.
Dr. Earnest John, Chairman, NaPA stated, “The area being a Prime Business Hub, where several Consulates, Embassies and Corporates operate, we would like to take all necessary step to ensure smooth commuting and zero Parking menace.”
The area has seen the light of the day with regard to these issues in the recent days. The area Sr. Inspector regulated the traffic and controlled the menace severely with her constant actions and vigilance in the area. Under her supervision and guidance, the traffic regulation has improved. In her statement, she mentioned, “Since my appointment, I had recovered the highest fine collection of 36 lakhs in the last month.”
Mr. R. R. Gupta, Hon. Secretary stated, “We appreciate the efforts of Sr. Inspector for controlling the traffic menace in this crowded area. Contribution by way of frequent actions and vigilance only can make our contribution a success. We shall be happy to support her in every way in the betterment of the area.”
Mr. Jeyson Nadar, Manager, NaPA also mentioned that the Association has sponsored 40 clamps and 100 cones so far. The Traffic dept has also made a request for large-sized clamps for heavy vehicles. The Association is in process to sponsor the same.
Besides Consulates, the area largely accommodates several Government establishments viz., Vidhan Bhawan, Mantralaya, Income Tax offices and Business Tycoons viz., Reliance Industries, Oberoi Hotels etc.
