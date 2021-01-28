Nariman Point Association reaches out to traffic police in order to curb traffic menace

The Nariman Point Association (NaPA) comes in aid to Traffic Police by sponsoring Clamps and Cones to curb Traffic menace.

The Occupants & Commuters of the area were striving with the long-standing traffic menace of Traffic congestion, Illegal parking, Double and Triple parking, Unauthorised collection of parking charges etc. The Sr. Inspector – Traffic, Mrs. Mubarak Shaikh made a request for clamps to control the traffic issues in her visit to the area in January last year.

Following her request, the Association sponsored 40 clamps and 100 cones to the Traffic police. The Sr. Inspector – Traffic, Mr. Mubarak Shaikh thanked and appreciated the support of the Association.