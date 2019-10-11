Naresh Goyal questioned by ED over forex law

Mumbai : Former Jet Airways boss, Naresh Goyal, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the fourth time in a months' time on Thursday, in connection with the alleged violation of foreign exchange law.

On Thursday, his wife Anita, a former director in the now-grounded airways, was questioned by the agency for over 7 hours in connection with the probe.

On August 23, the ED had carried out raids at 12 locations in Mumbai and Delhi. The premises mostly belonged to Goyal while one at Carmichael Road was of a former shareholder in the company. The raids were carried out on suspicion of money laundering and diversion of funds.

In May this year, the ED had launched a probe into Etihad’s investment into Jet Privilege Private Limited (JPPL) in 2014. Etihad had invested Rs. 900 crore in JPPL which was suspected to be a violation of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) norms as the former had picked up 50.1 per cent stake in the company through the deal.

A separate investigation was also initiated to find out Goyal’s suspected investment in foreign airlines. Moreover, Jet Airways had secured Rs 9,000 crore in loans for the company, of which 25-30 per cent is suspected to have been misappropriated in the form of overseas payments and remittances to commission agents.