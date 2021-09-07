e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Taliban fire shots to disperse anti-Pakistan rally in Kabul, reports AFP
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 03:09 PM IST

Narendra Dabholkar murder case: Pune court orders framing of charges against 4 accused; next hearing on September 15

FPJ Web Desk
Narendra Dabholkar

Narendra Dabholkar

Advertisement

A Pune court on Tuesday ordered framing of charges against 4 accused in 2013 Narendra Dabholkar murder case under Sections 302, 120(b), 34 of IPC along with Section 16 of UAPA and Sections 3(25), 27(1), 27(3) of Arms Act and against one accused under Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code. The court will hera next hearing on Sept 15.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 03:09 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal