Narendra Dabholkar murder case: Pune court orders framing of charges against 4 accused; next hearing on September 15

A Pune court on Tuesday ordered framing of charges against 4 accused in 2013 Narendra Dabholkar murder case under Sections 302, 120(b), 34 of IPC along with Section 16 of UAPA and Sections 3(25), 27(1), 27(3) of Arms Act and against one accused under Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code. The court will hera next hearing on Sept 15.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 03:09 PM IST