NAREDCO Maharashtra NextGen Announces Excelerate 3.0

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Maharashtra NextGen is excited to unveil the third edition of its flagship annual event, Excelerate 3.0, scheduled for November 14, 2024. Under the theme ‘Innovation in Construction,’ the event aims to further the penetration of cutting-edge innovation in making the construction and real estate industry ready for the challenges of the future including but not limited to rapid urbanization, climate change etc.

Excelerate 3.0 will also spotlight NAREDCO Maharashtra’s PROPEL, an initiative designed to foster innovation and empower emerging entrepreneurs in the real estate landscape. As India’s real estate industry advances towards an ambitious USD 1 trillion target by 2030, the event seeks to position innovation as a core strategy in meeting the sector’s evolving demands.

The event will serve as a forum for thought leadership, featuring top industry experts, leaders, and innovators sharing their best practices and practical viewpoints in exclusive panel discussions named ‘Build Fast’, ‘Build Quality’, and ‘Build Sustainable’. Attendees can expect a rich exchange of ideas on optimizing processes as well as cutting edge tools and technologies to contribute sustainably for the growth of our built environment.

Statement Of Ridham Gada, President Of NAREDCO NextGen Maharashtra



Ridham Gada, President, NAREDCO NextGen Maharashtra said, "We are excited to announce Excelerate 3.0, an initiative designed to push the boundaries of innovation and excellence within the construction industry. This platform will empower young leaders and professionals to collaborate, ideate, and bring groundbreaking solutions that will reshape the future of real estate and infrastructure development."