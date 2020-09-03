NAREDCO Maharashtra developers offer zero stamp duty to homebuyers of Mumbai, Pune and Nashik

Apex realty body NAREDCO Maharashtra has announced a festive bonanza to homebuyers of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMR), Pune and Nashik by waiving off the stamp duty completely starting from September 3 till 31st October 2020.

In a move that could benefit homebuyers immensely, revive 250 industries directly and indirectly and at the same time save lakhs of jobs in the state, NAREDCO stated.

The Maharashtra Government recently slashed the stamp duty on the purchase of new houses by 3 percent from September 1 to December 31, 2020, and by 2 percent from January 1, 2021, to March 31, 2021, to uplift the market sentiments.

In a step forward, members of NAREDCO Maharashtra have come together to offer various affordable and luxury residential properties in over 1,000 housing projects under this scheme. A majority of developers from Mumbai, MMR, Pune and Nashik have decided to waive off the stamp duty and bear the burden themselves in a bid to revive the economy. Other developers are also expected to jump the bandwagon at a later stage it further mentioned.